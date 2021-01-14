Local
City Hall Staffer Charged With Not Disclosing Funds From Community Groups

A former Baltimore City Community Liaison employee has been charged with perjury for allegedly not disclosing payments she received from community groups while she worked in then-City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office in 2016.

On Wednesday, State Prosecutors charged Elizabeth “Betsy” Gardner for not disclosing payments on required city financial disclosure forms.

She is alleged to have gotten payments from multiple groups.

According to Prosecutors, she faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

