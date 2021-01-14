Maryland Congressman To Lead Prosecution Of Trump’s Second Impeachment

A Maryland congressman will lead the prosecution in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump a second time on Wednesday just one week after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. More than 70 people have been federally charged so far.

Raskin, a Democrat from Montgomery County, was asked to lead the prosecution by Baltimore native and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

He represents Maryland’s 8th congressional district.

Source: CBS Baltimore

