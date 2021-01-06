Local
Gov. Hogan Announces Update To Vaccination Priority Groups

Hogan holds press briefing about vaccine distribution in Maryland

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan is adjusting the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expanding priority lists.

“We’re going to be no longer waiting for all of the members of a particular priority group to be completed before we move on to begin that next group and the next group,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.

The next phase includes Marylanders over the age of 75, at-risk inmates and educators. Health officials expect to enter the next phase by the end of January.

Source: CBS Baltimore

01.06.21
