Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28

Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment in Williamsburg, Virginia for a report of someone needing medical attention.

Medics then took Taliaferro to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death is unclear at this time.

Taliaferro was a fourth round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after a standout career at Coastal Carolina. He played three seasons with the team before being released ahead of the 2017 season.

Lorenzo Taliaferro was 28.

Source: Yahoo Sports

Baltimore Ravens

12.17.20
