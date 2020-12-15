Local
HomeLocal

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Maryland, Healthcare Workers Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccination in Kazan, Russia

Source: Yegor Aleyev / Getty

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Maryland and several healthcare workers have already been vaccinated

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived Monday morning at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The University of Maryland Medical System received one tray of 975 vaccine doses and is allocating doses right now across the system, with more vaccines set to arrive later this week.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins Medicine said it got its initial doses on Monday and will begin vaccinating healthcare workers starting Wednesday.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

coronavirus , COVID-19 , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Maryland Adds 2.4K Coronavirus Cases Overnight As Total…

As of Tuesday, there are now 239,362 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
12.15.20
COVID-19 vaccination in Kazan, Russia
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Maryland, Healthcare Workers…

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived Monday morning at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore.
12.15.20
Wal-Mart logo at store entrance
UPDATE: Man Shot & Killed In Walmart Parking…

Baltimore County Police are now saying the 20-year-old man fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot Sunday night was attempting…
12.15.20
Photos
Close