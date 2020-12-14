Man Shot & Killed In Walmart Parking Lot In Rosedale

A man is dead after a shooting outside a Walmart on Petrie Way Road in Rosedale.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday night during a meeting between the victim, 20-year-old Kumar Jumar Burney, of Rosedale, and the shooter.

“During this meeting at some point, one of the two pulled out a gun and shot the other,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jen Peach.

Police are still trying to find out why the two people were meeting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

