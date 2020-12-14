Local
HomeLocal

Man Shot & Killed In Walmart Parking Lot In Rosedale

Wal-Mart logo at store entrance

Source: Education Images / Getty

A man is dead after a shooting outside a Walmart on Petrie Way Road in Rosedale.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday night during a meeting between the victim, 20-year-old Kumar Jumar Burney, of Rosedale, and the shooter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“During this meeting at some point, one of the two pulled out a gun and shot the other,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jen Peach.

Police are still trying to find out why the two people were meeting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county , walmart

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Winter in Yakutsk, Russia
Heavy Snow Expected In Baltimore On Wednesday

Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches. 
12.14.20
Wal-Mart logo at store entrance
Man Shot & Killed In Walmart Parking Lot…

Police are still trying to find out why the two people were meeting.
12.14.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Maryland Adds 2.6K Coronavirus Cases Overnight As Total…

As of Friday, there are now 228,471 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
12.11.20
Photos
Close