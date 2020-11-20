Local
Man Caught With Loaded Gun At BWI Checkpoint, Says He Forgot He Had It

A Florida man who was caught with a loaded gun at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport claims he forgot he had it.

It all happened Thursday at a BWI security checkpoint. TSA officers spotted the gun in the man’s carry-on bag while it went through the X-ray machine. He also had five bullets with him.

The firearm was confiscated and the man was arrested on weapons charges. He told authorities he drove from Florida to Maryland with a friend and decided to fly back home.

He’s now facing a financial penalty for what he’s calling a mistake. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

This is the 11th gun caught by TSA at BWI this year.

Passengers can travel with firearms as long as they are properly packaged and declared in their checked baggage.

