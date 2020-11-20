Local
HomeLocal

More Than A Million Marylanders Have Subscribed To MD COVID Alert

Young man with protective face mask on her way to training

Source: Nenad Stojnev / Getty

More than a million people in Maryland have now opted in to MD COVID Alert.

It’s the service that complements traditional contact tracing efforts by using Bluetooth technology to notify a person if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising a person’s identity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“MD COVID Alert is another important tool in our fight against COVID-19 in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “We are encouraging everyone to opt-in, which will help us stop the spread and protect our fellow Marylanders. This incredible response is a testament to the perseverance and vigilance of the people of our state during this unprecedented public health crisis.”

You can access MD COVID Alert by downloading the app if you have an Android phone. If you have an iPhone, you can access it by going to your settings.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

coronavirus , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 2K Coronavirus Cases Reported As Total…

As of Friday, there are now 177,086 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
11.20.20
Daily Life In Dublin During COVID-19 Pandemic
Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death…

A grim milestone for COVID-19 in the United States.
11.20.20
Young man with protective face mask on her way to training
More Than A Million Marylanders Have Subscribed To…

You can access MD COVID Alert by downloading the app if you have an Android phone. If you have an…
11.20.20
Photos
Close