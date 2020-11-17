Man Shot & Killed After Vehicle Crash Confrontation In North Baltimore

A man is dead after a shooting in North Baltimore Monday afternoon.

It happened on the 4800 block of Midwood Avenue around 1:57 p.m. Police said the 27-year-old victim was involved in a car crash when he was confronted by the suspect who they said took out gun and shot him.

Police are not sure if the suspect was involved in the crash. They’re investigating whether road rage was involved.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

