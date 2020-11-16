Baltimore Girl Makes Medical History With Double Organ Transplant

“It’s a miracle.”

Those were the words of a Baltimore family, as their 11-year-old daughter makes history as the first-ever known recipient of a dual liver-pancreas transplant to successfully treat her rare form of childhood cancer.

Khloe Cox is a young girl who enjoys gymnastics has had to battle that very rare form of cancer, so rare that it usually found in men over the age of 60 years old. for the past two years after developing symptoms.

After a worldwide effort from doctors and specialists across the country getting together, they decided to perform this one of a kind surgery. The operation was successful and Khloe is at home recovering, cancer free.

