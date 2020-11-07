News
HomeNews

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden Kamala Harris Projected Winner 2020 Election

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

After days of counting more than 143M votes by the American people, former two-term vice president, and 36 year Senate veteran, Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. Once the count is verified, Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will become the first woman, first African American, and first Indian American to serve as vice president.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The news of Biden clinching over 270 electoral votes comes almost eight years to the day when President Barack Obama won re-election on November 6, 2012.

The commonwealth of Pennsylvania was called for Biden Friday morning clinching the electoral win at 273 electoral votes in a tightly contested race.

Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada are still yet to be projected but Joe Biden leads in all three states as well.

While Donald Trump has filed many lawsuits in multiple states claiming fraud, Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg is doubtful it will matter stating, “There will be all sorts of legal conspiracy theories, but the President doesn’t have many options absent real evidence.”

Story developing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…

After days of counting more than 143M votes by the American people, former two-term vice president, and 36 year Senate…
11.07.20
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Gov. Larry Hogan: Maryland Prepared For COVID-19 Cases…

Gov. Hogan said Maryland is better positioned than it was in the spring and is better prepared than most other…
11.06.20
Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit & Run…

Less than a week after his big win  boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly involved in a hit and run…
11.05.20
Photos
Close