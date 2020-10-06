Local
HomeLocal

East Baltimore Shooting Leaves Woman Wounded In Upper Body Multiple Times

Baltimore Violence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

City police responded to reports of shot fired Monday near E. North Avenue and Barclay Street in East Baltimore.

When officers arrival, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to Fox 45, she was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

East Baltimore Shooting Leaves Woman Wounded In Upper Body Multiple Times  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
MTA Bus Driver Shot In The Middle Of…

In very sad and tragic news Marcus Parks a MTA bus driver was shot after an alleged argument with a…
10.09.20
Baltimore Teacher Wins Maryland Teacher Of The Year

A Big congratulation goes out to Wyatt Oroke who is a 7th and 8th grade English teacher at City Springs Elementary/Middle…
10.09.20
East Baltimore Shooting Leaves Woman Wounded In Upper…

City police responded to reports of shot fired Monday near E. North Avenue and Barclay Street in East Baltimore. When…
10.06.20
Photos
Close