City police responded to reports of shot fired Monday near E. North Avenue and Barclay Street in East Baltimore.

When officers arrival, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to Fox 45, she was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

East Baltimore Shooting Leaves Woman Wounded In Upper Body Multiple Times was originally published on 92q.com

