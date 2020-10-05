National
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Who Acted In Spike Lee Films, Shot & Killed In Atlanta

Byrd, who began his film career with 'Clockers,' was 70.

"Spike Lee..Ya Dig!" Career Retrospective - 2014 American Black Film Festival

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a veteran of Spike Lee films among other roles, was shot and killed over the weekend in Atlanta. Lee offered condolences to the character actor via his Instagram page while authorities are still investigating the case.

Via Lee’s Instagram page:

I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS.

Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family.

Details surrounding Byrd’s death are scant but what has been widely reported is that he was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the back around 1:45 AM this past Saturday (Oct. 3) in the Adams Park neighborhood and was declared dead from the injuries at Grady Hospital as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Along with the aforementioned films, Byrd was also a castmember of the long-form reboot series, She’s Gotta Have It from Netflix and was nominated for a Tony Award for his stage work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2003.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd was 70.

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Getty

