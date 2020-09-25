Baltimoreans Protest Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]

Protestors taking to the streets Thursday night objecting to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to bring charges against three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

According to CBS Baltimore, the group marched downtown from the Baltimore City Police Headquarters to City Hall calling for police reform.

You can check out video of that protest below.

A large crowd of people are marching through #Baltimore city – peacefully protesting in wake of the Kentucky Grand Jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges related to #BreonnaTaylor death. @wjz pic.twitter.com/7zXnaGsakA — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) September 25, 2020

