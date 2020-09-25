Local
HomeLocal

Baltimoreans Protest Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]

A participant holding a Justice For Breonna Taylor sign at...

Source: Erik McGregor / Getty

Protestors taking to the streets Thursday night objecting to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to bring charges against three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

According to CBS Baltimore, the group marched downtown from the Baltimore City Police Headquarters to City Hall calling for police reform.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

You can check out video of that protest below.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Breonna Taylor

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Columbia, MD Lands On Money Magazine’s Top 20…

Another survey, this one by Money Magazine looks to find the top 20 best places to live in the United…
09.25.20
New York Teachers Conduct Remote Classes From School Building
Baltimore County Public Schools Change Decision To Have…

The staff were supposed to come back on October 19, but a letter from Superintendent Darryl Williams sent to staff says…
09.25.20
A participant holding a Justice For Breonna Taylor sign at...
Baltimoreans Protest Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]

The group marched downtown from the Baltimore City Police Headquarters to City Hall calling for police reform. 
09.25.20
Photos
Close