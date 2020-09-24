National
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand jury’s decision to only charge one officer in relation to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

LMPD Police Chief Robert Schroeder gives a short press brief Wednesday evening confirming two officers were shot. One officer is alert and stable while another is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. One suspect is in custody.

Story developing.

