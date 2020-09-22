Baltimore City Council Considering Bills To Rename Christopher Columbus Holiday & Monument

The Baltimore City Council is considering two bills that would remove Christopher Columbus’ name from the annual holiday and a city monument.

This comes after protestors tore down the statue of Columbus in Little Italy and tossed in the Inner Harbor this summer. The statue has since been recovered and returned to its original owners.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of the bills would change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Howard County is making a similar move.

Another bill would rename the Columbus Monument in northeast Baltimore to the Police Violence Victims’ Monument.

That bill passed a second reading 10-4 and will have a third and final reading in October.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison voiced concerns about the bill saying “having the proposed monument be in such close proximity to a police memorial honoring officers who have died in the line of duty diminishes the sacrifices made by those officers and does a disservice to them and their families.” You can read his full statement here. Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: City Of Baltimore To Return Christopher Columbus Statue To Its Original Owners