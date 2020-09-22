Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Council Considering Bills To Rename Christopher Columbus Holiday & Monument

Baltimore Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The Baltimore City Council is considering two bills that would remove Christopher Columbus’ name from the annual holiday and a city monument.

This comes after protestors tore down the statue of Columbus in Little Italy and tossed in the Inner Harbor this summer. The statue has since been recovered and returned to its original owners.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of the bills would change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Howard County is making a similar move.

Another bill would rename the Columbus Monument in northeast Baltimore to the Police Violence Victims’ Monument.

That bill passed a second reading 10-4 and will have a third and final reading in October.

Baltimore , Baltimore city , Baltimore City Council , christopher columbus

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises Announce Layoffs And…

Baltimore City Schools will lay-off 450 temporary employees and freeze hiring in an attempt to reduce a $21 million budget…
09.23.20
Hackerman Hall
Johns Hopkins Professor Makes TIME 100 List For…

A huge honor for one Johns Hopkins University professor.
09.23.20
Rickey Smiley Step Show WERQ FM
Morgan State University To Serve As Voting Location

The site will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. 
09.23.20
Photos
Close