City Of Baltimore To Return Christopher Columbus Statue To Its Original Owners

The city of Baltimore will return the toppled Christopher Columbus statue back to its original owners.

The Christopher Columbus statue was gifted to Baltimore in 1984 by Italian American Organization United.

It was torn down by protestors on July 4th of this year and tossed into harbor.

Members of Baltimore’s Italian community worked to retrieve portions of it from the water with hopes of restoring the statue.

The agreement to return the statue will be finalized during Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

