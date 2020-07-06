Local
HomeLocal

Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor

Baltimore Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

A crew made up of a crane service plus a diver have retrieved most of a Christopher Columbus statue that was thrown into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor over the weekend.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Protestors tore down the statue that stood along Eastern avenue in Little Italy on Saturday.

By Monday morning, most of the statue was recovered. The crew used a crane to dig out most of the pieces of the statue, although, some parts are still missing.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , christopher columbus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Flat As Total Cases Near 70K…

As of Monday, there are now 69,904 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
07.06.20
Baltimore Cityscapes And City Views
Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor

A crew made up of a crane service plus a diver have retrieved most of a Christopher Columbus statue that…
07.06.20
Maryland Allows Golfing And Boating As States Begin To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Measures
Body Recovered From Chesapeake Bay

An investigation is underway after a body was recovered in the Chesapeake Bay Sunday night. Remember you can always take…
07.06.20
Close