Kimberly Klacik Places Spotlight On Baltimore’s Trash Problem & Other Issues In New Ad

Kimberly Klacik

Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik released a new ad on Sunday highlighting Baltimore’s trash problems again and other issues she said are hurting Black residents.

“A broken Baltimore doesn’t have to be our future,” said Klacik. “Our streets should be the reflection of our leaders, clean, not dirty.”

She said she’ll support tax credits and incentives to help residents buy and rebuild abandoned homes.

This comes after a previous ad went viral where Klacik took viewers on a walking tour of Baltimore’s 7th district. She urged the black residents who live there to unseat Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

You can check out the new ad below.

