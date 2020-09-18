National
HomeNational

Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok From App Stores Starting Sunday

If you don't have Tik Tok in your phone by Sunday, you may never get a chance to download the popular app.

Tik Tok : Illustration

Source: Chesnot / Getty

The Commerce Department announced on Friday that they will block Tik Tok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance from app stores starting Sunday, September 20th. The ban will also include the app WeChat. Donald Trump is expected to announce if the government will approve a deal from technology giant Oracle to take over U.S. operations of the app. Trump gave ByteDance 45 days to sell the apps to a U.S. company or face a full ban.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement, “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party. At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

Source | CNBC

RELATED: So Long TikTok?: Instagram Finally Brings Reels To The United States

RELATED: Damning Article Accuses TikTok of Censoring Black Users &amp; “Digital Blackface”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok From App Stores Starting Sunday  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Tik Tok

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
MVP Lamar Jackson Still On Top As Ravens…

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is still leading the Ravens as the team pays a visit to Houston on Sunday. Both…
09.18.20
Tiara Baker
Suspect Accused Of Attempting to Run Over Police…

Tiara Baker evaded detectives trying to arrest her in Baltimore City on assault, robbery and theft charges stemming from several…
09.18.20
School kids having fun in school
Baltimore County Public Schools Bringing Back Staff, Some…

Gov. Larry Hogan praised Baltimore County's decision.
09.18.20
Photos
Close