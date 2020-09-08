Rep. Kweisi Mfume Responds To Trump’s ‘Worst In The Nation’ Tweet About Baltimore

Donald Trump once again endorsed Kimberly Klacik in the race for Maryland’s 7th congressional district over the holiday weekend.

Baltimore, caught in the crossfire in a series of tweets on Sunday morning. Trump urged voters to elect Klacik saying:

Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime. It will only get worse UNLESS YOU ELECT KIMBERLY KLACIK TO CONGRESS. She brings with her the power & ECONOMIC STRENGTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. She works sooo hard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

….Baltimore will turn around, and I will help. Crime will go way down, money and jobs will pour in. Life will be MUCH better because Kimberly really cares. The Dems have had 100 years and they gave you nothing but heartache. Baltimore is the WORST IN NATION, Kimberly will.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

….fix it, and fast. The current recipient has no chance, and won’t even try. As I have often said, Baltimore is last in everything, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE! Kimberly is fully Endorsed by me, something I do not do lightly. Take advantage of it and MAKE BALTIMORE GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

In a statement on Monday (September 7), Rep. Kweisi Mfume said Klacik and the president “deserve each other.” He urged Trump to focus more on the coronavirus pandemic rather than bashing Baltimore.

“Donald Trump and my opponent are two of a kind. They love each other, but more importantly they deserve each other. Mr. Trump will soon find out that he can’t tell the people of Baltimore City, Baltimore County or Howard County how to vote, or who to vote for. Instead of Baltimore bashing how about showing a little leadership in the middle of a pandemic Mr. President… Now tweet that!” Mfume said.

Source: CBS Baltimore

