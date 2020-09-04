Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County Thursday

Thursday night’s severe weather left considerably damage in areas south of Baltimore such as Anne Arundel County.

According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down just south of Annapolis in Edgewater.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A look at the damage along Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue in Edgewater MD. The power lines are down and a large tree toppled into someone’s home. @wjz pic.twitter.com/MLB4IZljQD — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) September 3, 2020

Along Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue, a large tree also crashed into someone’s home.

Beach Dr CLOSED – high water From Grosvenor Lane to Stoneybrook Dr (video taken at W Stanhope Rd and Beach Dr just east of Connecticut Ave.) Flood Warning @MontgomeryCoMD pic.twitter.com/NgTt5iEYUa — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 3, 2020

Back in Baltimore, at the height of the storms, over 14,000 BGE customers were without power. As of Friday, a majority of power has been restored with only less than 5,000 customers left without power.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: