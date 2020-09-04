Local
HomeLocal

Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County Thursday

only clouds

Source: xril / Getty

Thursday night’s severe weather left considerably damage in areas south of Baltimore such as Anne Arundel County.

According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down just south of Annapolis in Edgewater.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Along Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue, a large tree also crashed into someone’s home.

Back in Baltimore, at the height of the storms, over 14,000 BGE customers were without power. As of Friday, a majority of power has been restored with only less than 5,000 customers left without power.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Anne Arundel County

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Stephanie Walzl
High School Teacher & Coach Charged With Sexual…

The reported relationship dates back to December 2019 when the student was 16 years old. 
09.04.20
only clouds
Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County…

A large tree also crashed into someone’s home.
09.04.20
Preakness Stakes
Preakness 145 Will Be Held On October 3rd,…

Anyone who has already purchased tickets will have the option to either transfer their tickets to Preakness 146 in 2021…
09.03.20
Photos
Close