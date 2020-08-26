Local
HomeLocal

City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee Dead

Ceiling detail, City of Baltimore seal, at the William H. Welch Medical Library, the library of the

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Baltimore Department of Public Works is mourning one of its own.

City officials said the employee worked for the solid waste division.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a statement, DPW spokeswoman Yolanda Winkler didn’t give specifics about what happened but shared condolences for the employee’s family.

“We have suffered a lost in DPW’s Solid Waste family today.  We all share in this lost and offer our sincere condolences to the family.

We will not  release any particulars regarding the loss of life of one our very own until family members are notified.  We request that you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers During West Baltimore Traffic Stop

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Baltimore Department of Public Works

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Aerial view of bridge over river
Search Continues For Missing Boater In Anne Arundel…

Officials say the man they're looking for is 65 years old.
08.26.20
Ceiling detail, City of Baltimore seal, at the William H. Welch Medical Library, the library of the
City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee…

City officials said the employee worked for the solid waste division.
08.26.20
US-CITYSCAPE-BALTIMORE
Barnes & Noble Power Plant Location Closing

The company said operating as “one of the most distinctive bookstores of the United States,” made it expensive to run…
08.26.20
Close