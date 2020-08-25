Local
HomeLocal

Person Missing In Anne Arundel County Following Boat Crash

Breaking News

Source: Generic Art / Generic Art

The Anne Arundel County fire Department announced today via twitter that a search is underway for one person after a boat crash on the South River in Anne Arundel County. It was confirmed there was  2 boats involved each with 2 occupants , no injuries on the first boat, one minor injury and one unaccounted for on the 2nd boat. Dive Operations underway we will keep you updated as we get more information.

You can watch the live search below,

https://twitter.com/AACoFD/status/1298309730859974656

Person Missing In Anne Arundel County Following Boat Crash  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Person Missing In Anne Arundel County Following Boat…

The Anne Arundel County fire Department announced today via twitter that a search is underway for one person after a…
08.25.20
Baltimore Artist Paints Portrait Of Breonna Taylor For…

Baltimore’s Amy Sherald paints a portrait of Breonna Taylor for the cover of the upcoming issue of Vanity Fair. Sherald…
08.25.20
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At…

One of the officers in the cruiser was taken to Shock Trauma as a precaution.
08.25.20
Close