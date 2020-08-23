In a statement released Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they have released Pro-Bowl Safety Earl Thomas following an altercation with a teammate.

“We have terminated Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the NFL team said in the statement.

“Appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity,” Thomas said following his release. “Had a great run. Wish things would have ended different but you live and you learn. Thank you Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing me to B-More. Wish you guys the best.”

The “scuffle” was the result of a “mental error” Thomas had during practice. ESPN hints that this may have simply been the ‘icing on the cake’ for the 7-time Pro-Bowler. Since his time in Baltimore, he’s been “late or has missed” multiple meetings. He also got into an altercation with NT Brandon Williams 11 months ago after a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The 31-year old safety still has some gas in the tank for sure. While it will be painful to see him play elsewhere, his conduct wasn’t conducive for the Ravens’ culture of winning and integrity. NFL Analyst Adam Schefter reports that sources indicate that Thomas could be joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Ravens are moving on from Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas today, sources tell ESPN. They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team – punching S Chuck Clark – or trade him. Dallas is the leading contender if he’s released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over. pic.twitter.com/eJeTuHD1mI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Ravens Release Pro-Bowl Safety Earl Thomas After Altercation With Chuck Clark was originally published on 92q.com

