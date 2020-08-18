Buy Black
HomeBuy Black

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Grille by Shareef

Business Description: Good Food for Good People

Business Website: https://www.thegrillemd.com/

Business Phone Number: (443) 405-3915

Business Address: 8511 Liberty Rd Suite B-A, Randallstown, MD 21133

Girlkin Lashes

Business Description: An Unmatched Experience

Business Website: https://www.girlkinlashes.com/

Business Phone Number:(443) 509-5274

Business Address: 1510 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208

View this post on Instagram

LUXURY lashes + a LUXURY experience = The GIRLKIN WAY.💕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨$30 off any full set✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Book your lash extensions 👉🏾833-GIRLKIN⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #girlkin ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #girlkinlashes #girlkinlashextensions #lashtraining⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashartisttraining⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #dclashes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #dclashextensions #baltimorelashes #baltimorelashextensions #columbialashes #columbialashextensions #towsonlashes #towsonlashextensions #annapolislashes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashextensionsdc #lashtrainingmaryland #minklashes #minklshextensions #minklashesva #minklashesmaryland #minklashesdc⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #capitolhill #lashartisttrainingdc⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lashtrainingbaltimore #dclashes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mdlashes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #valashes

A post shared by GIRLKIN, LLC (@girlkinlashes) on

Exit Spivey Reality

Business Description: Building Wealth Through Real Estate to Buy or Sell Call 443-277-1477

Business Website: https://www.homesnap.com/Donnell-Spivey/gmb 

Business Phone Number:(443) 277-1744

Business Address: 9396 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

 

Buy Black

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Gas Explosion In Baltimore Levels Houses And Traps People Inside
Families Of Baltimore Explosion Victims Need Help With…

Any funds donated will not only help pay for the funerals, but also help support survivors and other families affected…
08.18.20
Dallas Grant
Black Boy Booted From Ouzo Bay Holds Protest…

A video went viral back in June showing Grant and his mother, Marcia, being turned away by a restaurant staffer…
08.17.20
Early Voting Locations In Maryland

Remember, Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Maryland allows any voter to request a ballot by mail and the…
08.18.20
Close