Podcasts: Lunch with Labor
HomePodcasts: Lunch With Labor

Lunch with Labor: 08-11-2020

Playback and listen anytime.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Baltimores Democratic voters nominate Brandon Scott for mayor in narrow primary victory over Sheila Dixon
Brandon Scott Appears During Roll Call At 2020…

Scott was joined by Biden delegate and college student Bianca Shah.
08.19.20
Gas Explosion In Baltimore Levels Houses And Traps People Inside
Families Of Baltimore Explosion Victims Need Help With…

Any funds donated will not only help pay for the funerals, but also help support survivors and other families affected…
08.18.20
Dallas Grant
Black Boy Booted From Ouzo Bay Holds Protest…

A video went viral back in June showing Grant and his mother, Marcia, being turned away by a restaurant staffer…
08.17.20
Close