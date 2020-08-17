Local
Washington Hires Jason Wright As First Black Team President in NFL History

ASHBURN, VA. — The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as their new team president. This historic move makes Wright the first ever black team president of an NFL franchise.

Wright, a Northwestern grad and two-time All-Big Ten runningback, got his start in the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the San Francisco 49ers before signing on with the Atlanta Falcons from 2004-2005. He played until 2010, also joining the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals before his retirement.

After his NFL career was over, Wright earned his MBA from Chicago Booth on his way to a successful business and front office career over the past decade.

When asked on The Today Show about his new job Wright said “I think first and foremost it’s obviously very personal for me…[I] played a decent amount of time in the league and then became a businessman and cut my teeth in some of the best business schools. I have been helping some of the most complex and important organizations around the world transform over the last few years, so for me it’s personal and an opportunity to bring together my two worlds in a really unique way, at a unique time.”  As for becoming the first black team president in NFL history, Wright added “The fact that I happen to be black and the most qualified person for this is a boost.”

Washington Hires Jason Wright As First Black Team President in NFL History  was originally published on theteam980.com

NFL , The Washington Football Team

Washington Hires Jason Wright As First Black Team…

