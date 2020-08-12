Breonna Taylor’s Mom ‘More Confident’ Justice Will Be Served After Meeting With Kentucky AG

As the public awaits answers on whether the cops involved with Breonna Taylor‘s killing will be charged, the Kentucky Attorney General investigating her death had a meeting with Taylor’s family.

According to Courier Journal, Daniel Cameron initiated the meeting with Taylor’s mother, sister, aunt and family attorneys. The Wednesday meeting was confirmed by Cameron’s attorney general office as well as by Sam Aguiar, who’s representing the Taylor family.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said in a statement that she was receptive to the meeting and she said Cameron “seemed sincere and genuine.” She explained that Cameron didn’t discuss which direction he’s leaning in. However, after the meeting, Palmer said she’s “more confident” that “truth will come out and that justice will be served.”

“We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna,” Palmer said. “We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter.”

In her statement, Palmer added, “We have to make real changes to keep this from happening to anyone else. At the end of the day, we have to…bridge the community and the police. That starts with truth and justice.”

Aguiar said that he was initially frustrated that witnesses still needed to be interviewed in the investigation. It’s already been over 150 days and close to five months since Taylor was fatally shot. The officers involved have yet to be charged and Cameron argued that there are still “re-interviews” to do.

Still, Augiar seemed to remain positive. “To the extent that those are ones the police didn’t do a good job on — while I wish they’d already been done — I was pleased to hear they’re getting their own versions,” Aguiar said.

Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokesperson for Cameron, said in a statement that Cameron was “grateful” to meet the family and he said it gave him an opportunity to “personally express his condolences.”

“The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth,” Kuhn said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was shot and killed by Louisville cops on March 13. The police arrived at Taylor’s apartment to serve a no-knock warrant, which have a violent history of going wrong. After Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot and hit Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, thinking the cops were intruders, the police returned fired. Taylor was struck five times and died in her hallway.

Cameron will consider whether state criminal charges will be filed against the three cops who fired their weapons, including Mattingly, and detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. Hankison has since been terminated from his job by interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder. The other two officers are on administrative reassignment.

Last week, Cameron said his office is waiting on information from ballistics tests that the FBI is conducting.

Louisville activist Christopher 2X, the founder of nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, attended the Wednesday morning meeting, which he said ran at about 45 minutes. During the sit-down between Cameron and Taylor’s family, relatives shared their pain about the loss of Breonna. They also detailed who she was and what she was passionate about in regards to the medical field.

