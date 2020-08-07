National
HomeNational

Washington Football Cut Running Back Derrius Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest

Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Washington Football Team cut running back Derrius Guice after he was arrested on Friday for domestic violence-related charges. The charges range from one count of strangulation (A felony), three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself to Loudon County authorities late Friday evening.

The Washington Football Team Released a statement announces the release of Guice.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrues. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we gave decided to release Derrius immediately. 

Guice, a 2nd round pick from LSU has had an injury-plagued start to his career. He missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in his first NFL game. Last season Guice tore his meniscus and missed 8 games only to return and suffer another knee injury which forced Washington to shut him down for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Washington Professional Football Team Finally Announces Change To Racist Name
10 photos

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Washington Football Cut Running Back Derrius Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Derrius Guice , The Washington Football Team

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Home Explosion
Report: 3-Home House Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza,…

An investigation into a possible explosion in northwest Baltimore is underway. According to CBS Baltimore, the three-home explosion happened along…
08.10.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up, As Total Cases Exceed 96K…

As of Monday, there are now 96,258 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
08.10.20
Shopping for spring
Here’s What You Need To Know About Maryland’s…

You can shop tax free in Maryland this week! During the next few days, the state’s 6% sales tax is…
08.10.20
Close