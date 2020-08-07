Local
Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend Returns August 7th – 9th

Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend

Source: Kevin Beasley / Dream Bigger Media Group

Ceasfire Weekend in Baltimore, headed by Erricak Bridgeford and her team, is back this weekend for a third year. Their goal is simple- to help bring peace to our city.

Throughout the year, they pick certain weekends to call an end to violence.

There are a couple events this weekend to promote this peaceful weekend August 7th – August 9th.

On Friday ( August 7) there will be a vigil for joy, peace and safety of Black lives at 31st and Charles Streets. There are several family fun events scheduled for Saturday.

Be sure to check out the Ceasefire website and Facebook Page for all updates.

Baltimore Ceasefire

