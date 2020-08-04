Local
Report: Tornadoes Touch Down On The Eastern Shore, Leaving Damage [Video]

Waterspout over sea

A suspected tornado may have touched down in Wicomico County as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way through Maryland.

According to WBOC, it happened in Mardela Springs, lifting a home off its foundation.

The damage left one woman hurt. The suspected tornado also left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday, a second tornado was located near Vienna, MD moving north at 35 mph around 6:01 a.m.

A third tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland at 7:20 a.m., moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 miles per hour.

Also in Leonardtown in southern Maryland, trees came down on top of a house and a car.

See Also: Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For Baltimore City &amp; County, Flash Flooding Expected

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland , tornado , w , Wicomico County

