Report: Tornadoes Touch Down On The Eastern Shore, Leaving Damage [Video]

A suspected tornado may have touched down in Wicomico County as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way through Maryland.

According to WBOC, it happened in Mardela Springs, lifting a home off its foundation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Debris leftover after a suspected tornado lifted a home off its foundation. One is hurt according to deputy fire chief in Mardela Springs @wboc pic.twitter.com/IJqyXeHdKy — Amy Lu (@amyelu94) August 4, 2020

The damage left one woman hurt. The suspected tornado also left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.

#BREAKING suspected tornado ripped this house off its foundation according to deputy fire chief. One woman hurt and sent to hospital @wboc pic.twitter.com/hVoH3XNqJl — Amy Lu (@amyelu94) August 4, 2020

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday, a second tornado was located near Vienna, MD moving north at 35 mph around 6:01 a.m.

At 6:01 AM a confirmed tornado was located near Vienna, MD moving north at 35 mph. This storm will be near Sharptown, Hurlock, and Choptank. If you are in the path of the storm take shelter now! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/Yiapm3WIbP — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 4, 2020

A third tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland at 7:20 a.m., moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 miles per hour.

At 7:20 AM a radar-confirmed tornado located just north of Girdletree, MD is moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 mph. If you are in the path of this storm take shelter immediately! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/dtOGLcBVlC — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 4, 2020

Also in Leonardtown in southern Maryland, trees came down on top of a house and a car.

SOMDWXNEWS is safe after a tornado went through our area on MD 5 next to Winters Sheet Metal just south of Leonardtown. Multiple trees down along Rt 5 and several into a house and on top of a car. Many trees cut off at the top of the top. pic.twitter.com/u4XVMPLSas — SouthernMD WX & NEWS (@SOMDWxNews) August 4, 2020

See Also: Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For Baltimore City & County, Flash Flooding Expected

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: