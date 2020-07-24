Marilyn Mosby Warns If Federal Agents Come To Baltimore They’ll Face Charges

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby warns the Trump administration that if federal agents to are sent to Baltimore and “engage in the same illegal vigilante activities” as in Portland, they “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Mosby, along with the district attorney for Philadelphia called out the federal agents who have been sent to Portland in a Washington Post column.

“We strongly believe that the actions in Oregon are illegal. Should the president proceed with his plan in our cities, his agents will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Mosby and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner write in the column.

They call the federal agents an “Orwellian sight” and warn: “Should Trump send federal agents who engage in the same illegal vigilante activities, unlawfully assaulting and kidnapping people, they will face criminal charges from our offices. The authority of city officials to prosecute federal law enforcement officials is clear. While 28 U.S. Code 1442 provides that federal law enforcement officers may remove such charges to federal court in limited circumstances, it does not stop the local prosecution. We do not believe that the agents in Portland came close to meeting the standard required to prevent local prosecution, and officers exhibiting such behavior in our cities are similarly unlikely to meet this threshold.”

Source: Baltimore Sun

