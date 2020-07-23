Local
12 Morgan State University Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

According to Morgan State University, twelve athletes have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The university said in a statement that 77 student-athletes and 42 coaches and staff members in total were tested.

Morgan is cancelling all university-sponsored, in-person homecoming activities.

