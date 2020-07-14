What Name Do You Want The Washington Football Team To Change To?

Which the announcement of the name change on the horizon, may are speculating what the new name of the Washington Football team would be. In a statement released on Monday morning, the team said that owner Dan Synder and head coach Ron Rivera are working to “develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.

So, with the change imminent, we want your voice to be heard. Vote below on what the new name of the Washington Football team show be?

