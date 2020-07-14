National
HomeNational

What Name Do You Want The Washington Football Team To Change To?

Washington Redskins v New York Giants

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Which the announcement of the name change on the horizon, may are speculating what the new name of the Washington Football team would be. In a statement released on Monday morning, the team said that owner Dan Synder and head coach Ron Rivera are working to “develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.

So, with the change imminent, we want your voice to be heard. Vote below on what the new name of the Washington Football team show be?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

What Name Do You Want The Washington Football Team To Change To?  was originally published on woldcnews.com

The Washington Redskins

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Prep For Success Back To School Drive
Maryland Teachers Unions, PTA Calling For Virtual School…

A letter sent to Gov. Larry Hogan from Maryland teachers’ unions are pushing to keep classrooms closed in favor of…
07.15.20
Maryland Suspends Football Workout After Nine Test Positive…

  The Maryland Terps announced on Saturday that it is suspending voluntary football workouts after nine individuals tested positive for…
07.15.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Down As Total Cases Hit 73K…

As of Monday, there are now 73,527 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
07.13.20
Close