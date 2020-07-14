National
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished

Protests Continue In Atlanta After Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished. According to police, Wendy’s decided to have the location demolished, not the city. The site was not only the scene for the horrific shooting of Rayshard Brooks, but it also became a location for protestors and was burned to the ground be arsonist. The officer in the shooting faces 11 charges including felony murder.

8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner was also fatally shot near location of Rayshard Brooks’ death.

Check out the video below.

Protests Continue In Atlanta After Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

