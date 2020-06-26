Local
HomeLocal

Rapid Coronavirus Tests Now Offered Outside Mondawmin Mall

pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

Rapid coronavirus tests are now available in the parking lot outside the former Target at Mondawmin Mall.

The tests will be offered by CVS’ MinuteClinic at no cost to patients.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“Our partnership with CVS Health continues to deliver more tests to more communities across Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Whether you are part of a vulnerable population, are beginning to return to work, or have recently taken part in a large gathering, testing is becoming even more critical than ever.”

Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 401-318-5028, Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to schedule a time slot for testing.

Additionally, the Maryland Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing until 2 p.m. on Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center. No doctor’s note is required and walk-ups are welcome.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

coronavirus , mondawmin mall

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 500 As Total Deaths…

As of Friday, there are now 66,115 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.26.20
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)
Rapid Coronavirus Tests Now Offered Outside Mondawmin Mall

Rapid coronavirus tests are now available in the parking lot outside the former Target at Mondawmin Mall. The tests will…
06.26.20
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job
Marilyn Mosby Eliminates Nearly 600 Warrants For Certain…

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has elimnated 586 open warrants, dismissing the underlying causes. Remember you can always take…
06.26.20
Close