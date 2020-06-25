Local
Maryland Amazon Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Dumping Packages In Sewer

Amazon Delivery Van

Source: Interim Archives / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly throwing packages down a sewer.

It happened on the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Parkville around 6:44 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the driver and truck.

They said the driver was a temporary work told officers he wanted to leave so he started getting rid of the packages.

In a statement Monday evening, Amazon said it was aware of the incident:

“We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customers directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

No arrests have been made at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

