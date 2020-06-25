Local
Catonsville Students Calling For Education Reform & Diversity In Classrooms

University of Missouri President Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism

Young protestors marched from Catonsville Elementary to Catonsville High School Wednesday, calling for more diversity in schools in their neighborhood and nationwide.

Current and former students are demanding the hiring of diverse staff as well as courses on Black history and a diverse summer reading list.

Baltimore County Public Schools told CBS Baltimore, they’re having an upcoming virtual discussion about race and racism.

It will be held from 4-6 p.m. on July 8 and students are encouraged to be part of the conversation.

