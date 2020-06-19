Local
HomeLocal

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To Perjury

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3 years for book fraud scheme

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Disgraced former mayor Catherine Pugh has plead guilty to perjury.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Pugh has already been sentenced to three years in federal prison over the scandal involving her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. She’ll spend an additional 6 months in prison for the perjury charge.

The 70-year-old is set to report to federal prison later this month.

See Also: Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Self-Surrender Date Extended

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

catherine pugh , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
The case just got serious
Woman & Toddler Found Shot To Death In…

Baltimore police are investigating the deaths of a woman and toddler found shot in southwest Baltimore on Friday. Remember you…
06.19.20
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3 years for book fraud scheme
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Pleads Guilty To…

Disgraced former mayor Catherine Pugh has plead guilty to perjury. Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever…
06.19.20
Juneteenth: The History, Legacy & How To Celebrate

What was born out of emancipation in Texas has become a global celebration of Black freedom.
06.19.20
Close