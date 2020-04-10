Local
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Self-Surrender Date Extended

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3 years for book fraud scheme

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

The Bureau of Prisons has extend the date former Mayor Catherine E. Pugh has to self-surrender until Friday, June 26, 2020 after her attorney’s asked the judge for an extension.

Initially Pugh was expected to report on April 13, but the judge gave her an extension until April 27, so she could stay at home with her niece until the end of the school semester.

Pugh’s attorneys also cite the COVID-19 outbreak and Maryland’s stay at home order which has all but closed state courts, causing Pugh’s pending state perjury case to be rescheduled on May 14.

The former Mayor was sentenced to 36-months on February 27 for crimes related to the Healthy Holly scandal.

