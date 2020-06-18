Local
Maryland Army National Guard Soldier Dies In Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash

A Maryland Army National Guard soldier known for his assistance during the coronavirus pandemic has died.

Spc. Josean J. Osoria was a member of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment. He started serving in the national guard since 2016.

Officers were called to the area of Red Run Boulevard near Redland Court in Owings Mills just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving. It began to slide, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle and then hit by a Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Red Run Boulevard.

Osoria was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died.

“He was gregarious and always displayed a positive attitude,” said Capt. Hyung Cho, unit commander. “It’s a tragedy and a tremendous loss for our organization. My sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

A MDNG Casualty Assistance Officer has been assigned to support the loved ones of Osoria.

