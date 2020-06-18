National
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End DACA, Protecting Young Immigrants

Supreme Court Issues Orders And Releases Opinions

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A win for Dreamers!

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for nearly 700,000 young immigrants.

The justices rejected claims that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal and said courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end the program.

According to Chief Justice John Roberts, the Trump administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

Justice Roberts invited the Department of Homeland Security to try again.

Source: Associated Press

