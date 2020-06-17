Man Charged With Murder Of Baltimore Gospel Radio Host Tyra Phillips Womack

Baltimore police have arrested the man who they say shot and killed local gospel radio host Tyra Phillips Womack.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Womack was shot outside of her home on the 2400 block of Albion Avenue on June 10. Investigators said the shooting was the result of an argument with a neighbor.

Police arrested Richard Sylvester Green, of the same block, on June 16 in Baltimore County.

Green, 56, is facing first and second-degree murder charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: