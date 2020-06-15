Thieves Break Into Annapolis Restaurant, Steal 40 Salmon Fillets

Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for two suspects who they say stole 40 salmon fillets from an Annapolis restaurant.

The heist happened around midnight on Sunday, June 14 at a restaurant along Market Space.

Investigators said both suspects entered through an unlocked door and took the fish.

Wow!

Read More: CBS Baltimore

