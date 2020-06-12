Local
Governor Larry Hogan Dubbed Most Popular U.S. Governor By Rolling Stone

Coronavirus press briefing by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is America’s most popular governor, according to Rolling Stone.

The magazine awarded Hogan with honor citing his early actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

They also applauded him for not being afraid to voice his opinion when he disagrees with President Donald Trump.

See Also: Hogan: 500K Coronavirus Tests From South Korea Sent to Maryland

Source: CBS Baltimore

