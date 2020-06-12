Governor Larry Hogan Dubbed Most Popular U.S. Governor By Rolling Stone

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is America’s most popular governor, according to Rolling Stone.

The magazine awarded Hogan with honor citing his early actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

They also applauded him for not being afraid to voice his opinion when he disagrees with President Donald Trump.

Source: CBS Baltimore

