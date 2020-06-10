City Council President Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore Mayoral Primary

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for the city’s mayor.
According to the Associated Press, the November election is simply a formality and Scott is in a strong position to be the next mayor of Baltimore.
Democrats outnumber Republicans 10-1 in Baltimore.
Scott has been a city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year.
Source: CBS Baltimore
