City Council President Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore Mayoral Primary

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for the city’s mayor.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to the Associated Press, the November election is simply a formality and Scott is in a strong position to be the next mayor of Baltimore.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 10-1 in Baltimore.

Scott has been a city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year.

See Also: On The LYMS: Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 4.6.2020

See Also: On The LYMS: Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott 1.2.20 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: