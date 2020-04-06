Larry Young Morning Show
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 4.6.2020

The Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott called to discuss the that this evening’s virtual City Council meeting. He asked me to share the following information with you about how residents can access tonight’s meeting at 5PM.’

Part 1

 

Council President Scott will preside over the first ever virtual meeting of the City Council in Baltimore’s history. The Baltimore City Council will be meeting virtually in the wake of COVID-19 to further prevent the need for gathering.

Members of the public and press can:

  • Watch the meeting online at charmtvbaltimore.com/watch-live
  • Watch the meeting on CharmTV (Channel 25/1085HD)
  • Call in to listen live at 443-984-1696 (Access code: 0245337)

Information and an agenda for the City Council meeting can be found here.

 

 

