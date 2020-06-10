National
HomeNational

Sybrina Fulton Gives Her Support To George Floyd’s Family: “They’re Not Alone” [EXCLUSIVE]

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Source: DAVID J. PHILLIP / Getty

“I wanted the family to know that I stand in solidarity with them.”

Sybrina Fulton knows the pain of losing a child to unspeakable violence and demanding justice. The mother of Trayvon Martin sat down with KG Smooth following the funeral of George Floyd to discuss how important it was for the Floyd family to know they were not alone, how Floyd’s “arrest” should have never led to his death, how police should not be judge, jury and executioner and more.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Sybrina Fulton Gives Her Support To George Floyd’s Family: “They’re Not Alone” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

George Floyd , Sybrina Fulton

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Brandon Scott
City Council President Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore Mayoral…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for the city’s mayor. Remember you can always take…
06.10.20
Recycling bin
Baltimore Suspends Recycling Collections Due To COVID-19 Cases…

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has halted recycling collections for three weeks. It comes after a significant number…
06.10.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 58K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Monday, there are now 58,904 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.09.20
Close