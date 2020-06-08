Ocean City Police Looking For Two Suspects Behind Weekend Stabbing

Police in Ocean City are searching for two suspects wanted for a stabbing on Sunday.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. between 6th and 7th streets on the boardwalk during a fight with multiple people.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who can provide any information on the suspects to contact Ocean City Police Detective Carl Perry at CRPerry@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6604.

