Local
HomeLocal

Ocean City Police Looking For Two Suspects Behind Weekend Stabbing

Police in Ocean City are searching for two suspects wanted for a stabbing on Sunday.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. between 6th and 7th streets on the boardwalk during a fight with multiple people.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who can provide any information on the suspects to contact Ocean City Police Detective Carl Perry at CRPerry@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6604.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

crime , Ocean City

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Brandon Scott
Brandon Scott Leading Baltimore Mayoral Race, Holds Narrow…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has a 388 vote lead in the race to become the city’s next mayor.…
06.08.20
MTA Link Bus
Mass Transit Resuming Some Service As Coronavirus Restrictions…

More transit options are available for Maryland commuters as the state enters stage 2 of its coronavirus recovery plan. Remember…
06.08.20
Ocean City Boardwalk Reopens For Memorial Day Weekend
Ocean City Police Looking For Two Suspects Behind…

Police in Ocean City are searching for two suspects wanted for a stabbing on Sunday. Remember you can always take…
06.08.20
Close